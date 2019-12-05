White House says Democrats should be ‘ashamed’ over impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker’s Balcony in the US Capitol December 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. — Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 — The White House said today that Democrats should be “ashamed” after their leader in the lower house of Congress pulled the trigger on impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Democrats should be ashamed,” Trump’s chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Echoing the president’s earlier comments, Grisham said that once the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives votes on impeachment, Trump looks forward to “a fair trial in the Senate,” where his Republican party holds power. — AFP