Australian ‘patriot’ found guilty of plotting terror attacks

An Australian man with links to far right groups was found guilty today of plotting terror attacks against leftist organisations. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, Dec 5 — An Australian man with links to far right groups was found guilty today of plotting terror attacks against leftist organisations, local media reported.

A Melbourne court heard that Phillip Galea created a “Patriot’s Cookbook” — a document designed to encourage others to take up violent acts against left-wing groups and Muslims — national broadcaster ABC reported.

The 35-year-old’s targets included Melbourne’s Anarchist Club and the home of Victoria’s union movement, Trades Hall.

Police seized cattle prods and chemicals from his property in 2016, and the court heard he had accessed information online on how to make smoke bombs.

Galea claimed the cookbook was intended to be a joke and his plans were to root out an informant he believed had infiltrated the anti-Islam group Reclaim Australia, the ABC reported.

“He was a mainstream patriot, he was not a terrorist,” his lawyer argued.

Sentencing hearings will begin next year. — AFP