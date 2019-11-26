Hong Kong to re-open Cross-Harbour Tunnel tomorrow after protests

A worker repairs toll booths damaged during protests, at the Cross Harbour Tunnel near Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong November 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 26 — Hong Kong authorities will re-open the Cross-Harbour Tunnel tomorrow morning, a senior official said, restoring a major transit link connecting two sides of the city.

The tunnel, which links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon peninsula, was shut after protesters occupied a nearby university campus last week, fighting fiery battles with police.

Chief secretary Matthew Cheung said today the violence had left the tunnel looking like a “war-zone,” with fire hydrants and toll booths damaged.

Hundreds of government staff and contractors have spent several days clearing the site, he said. — Reuters