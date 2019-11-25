Hong Kong democrats cheer landslide victory in local elections amid political crisis

Supporters of local candidate Kelvin Lam celebrate, after it was announced he won the local council elections in his district, at the South Horizons West district in Hong Kong November 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 25 — Hong Kong's democrats romped to a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers yesterday to vote following six months of anti-government protests in the embattled city.

In a rare weekend lull in the unrest that has roiled the financial hub, democratic candidates across the city of 7.4 million secured more than half of the 452 district council seats for the first time, against a strongly resourced and mobilised pro-establishment opposition.

When the results began trickling in after midnight, including upset wins for democrats against heavyweight pro-Beijing opponents, some voting centers erupted in loud cheers and chants of "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution Now" — a slogan of many protesters on the streets over the past half year.

Some winning candidates said the result was akin to a vote of support for the demonstrators, and could raise the heat on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing chief executive, Carrie Lam, amid the city's worst political crisis in decades.

"This is the power of democracy. This is a democratic tsunami," said Tommy Cheung, a former student protest leader who won a seat in the Yuen Long district close to China's border.

The voting ended with no major disruptions in a day that saw massive, though orderly queues form outside voting centres.

As of 6am (2200 GMT), pro-democracy candidates had secured a clear majority with more than 300 of 452 seats, compared to 41 seats for the pro-establishment camp, according to local media estimates. Four years ago at the previous such polls, democrats only secured around 100 seats.

Almost three million people voted, a record turnout of more than 71 per cent that appeared to have been spurred by the turmoil, almost double the number last time.

Hong Kong's district councils control some spending and decide a range of local livelihood issues such as transport. They also serve as an important grassroots platform to radiate political influence in the China-ruled city.

Formal confrontation

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are also responding to perceived police brutality.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula for the autonomy of Hong Kong. Police say they have shown restraint in the face of potentially deadly attacks.

Jimmy Sham, a candidate for the Civil Human Rights Front, which organised some of the anti-government rallies, won his electoral contest and said the turnout should be a sign to the government that it should listen to their voices.

“This election is special because it is a formal confrontation between pro-establishment and pro-democracy parties after months of unrest caused by the misstep of government,” he said, standing on crutches weeks after he was beaten by men with hammers during a rally in October.

“It is a victory for the people of Hong Kong.”

Other successful pro-democracy candidates included Lester Shum, a former student leader of the umbrella movement in 2014, and Kelvin Lam, who stood in after activist Joshua Wong was barred from running.

A number of pro-Beijing heavyweights including Junius Ho, an incumbent injured in a knife attack this month, lost to a pro-democracy challenger. In a message on his Facebook page, Ho said it had been an “exceptional year, an exceptional election, and an unusual result.”

Some veteran pro-Beijing politicians, who have been shoo-ins in previous polls, attributed their losses to the broader discontent.

“Our loss is not because of our work in the local districts, it’s because of the political sentiment,” said Horace Cheung, who noted he received 500 more votes this year than four years ago, but still lost.

Campus standoff

Casting her ballot, Hong Kong's chief executive Lam, who is backed by Beijing, pledged that her government would listen more intensively to the views of district councils.

“I hope this kind of stability and calm is not only for today's election, but to show that everyone does not want Hong Kong to fall into a chaotic situation again,” Lam said.

The protests started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but rapidly evolved into calls for full democracy, posing the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

The protests have at times forced the closure of government, businesses and schools as police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon in response to petrol bombs and rocks.

The run-up to the election was marked by attacks on candidates, with Ho stabbed and wounded and another having part of his ear bitten off.

Yesterday was also the seventh day of a standoff at Polytechnic University, whose campus has been surrounded by police as some protesters hid out on the grounds.

“The government needs to know that if they don't answer our demands, we will continue demanding and the protests will not stop,” said a 26-year-old pro-democracy voter who gave her name as Cda. — Reuters