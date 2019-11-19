Russia condemns Turkish idea of possible new operation in northern Syria

Russia was bewildered on hearing of Turkey's new offensive. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 19 — Russia’s Ministry of Defence today condemned Turkey’s proposal to conduct a new military operation in northern Syria if the area was not cleared of people Ankara calls terrorists, Russian news agencies reported.

Turkey’s idea had caused bewilderment in Moscow, the ministry was cited as saying.

The ministry was quoted as saying it was responding to a statement by Turkey’s foreign minister today who said his country would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of Kurdish YPG militia. — Reuters