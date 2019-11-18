Leading Muslim groups to challenge India holy site court ruling

Policemen stand guard outside a temple before the Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya November 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 — Two leading Muslim groups said yesterday they will file petitions in India's top court challenging its decision to award Hindus control of a bitterly disputed holy site that has sparked deadly inter-religious violence.

The Supreme Court ruled on November 9 that the holy site in Ayodhya, where Hindu mobs destroyed a 460-year-old mosque in 1992, must be managed by a trust to oversee the construction of a Hindu temple.

A separate piece of land in Ayodhya would be given over to a Muslim group to build a “prominent” new mosque.

But the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Muslim scholar organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, which were not part of the November 9 ruling, said they would contest the judgment.

AIMPLB “will file a review petition in the #BabriMasjid case due to the apparent errors in the supreme court verdict,” it tweeted yesterday.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani told reporters that “it is not a prestige issue. This is a matter of Sharia (Islamic law). We can neither give the mosque, nor take anything in lieu of it,” local News18 network reported yesterday.

The Supreme Court routinely rejects petitions and AIMPLB sources told News18 they accepted that theirs could also be knocked back.

AIMPLB added that “on behalf of the Muslim community, we decline to accept the... land” awarded by the court, the Press Trust of India reported.

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the Muslim parties in the case, has said it accepted the ruling. It has yet to decide whether to accept the plot of land, local media reported.

The Supreme Court decision came after a 2010 ruling that the site should be divided — two-thirds controlled by Hindus and the remainder by Muslims — was contested by both parties, sparking the lengthy legal tussle. — AFP