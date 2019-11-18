Gunman opens fire at California backyard party, shoots nine, several killed, say police

Image from the YouTube video — Police: At least 9 people shot, some killed, in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty.’ shooting

FRESNO, Nov 18 — Police in the California city of Fresno were investigating a mass shooting at a football game party yesterday in which at least nine people were shot, killing several, with others left in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

A gunman started shooting after entering the backyard of a south Fresno home where a gathering of family and friends was watching a football game after 6pm, police said, and neighbours flooded 911 dispatchers with calls for help.

The suspect fled the scene and police were combing the neighbourhood for witnesses and possible security camera footage.

Police did not release the number of dead at a news conference lateyesterday, but said there were multiple deaths among the nine known to have been shot in the city, about 322 km north of Los Angeles.

Others at the party may have driven themselves to hospital, police said, adding that some victims were taken to a nearby community medical centre with gunshot wounds.

A police spokesman was not immediately available to Reuters for further comment. — Reuters