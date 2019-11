An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 17, 2014. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, Nov 14 — A Dutch-led probe into the shooting-down of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 released new intercepted phone calls today between high-ranking Russian officials and suspects facing trial over the crash.

Investigators said in a statement they were making a “new witness appeal” based on “recorded telephone calls between the leaders of the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic, a separatist group) and high-ranking Russian officials.” — AFP