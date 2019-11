Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong hunkers down for fresh chaos

A demonstrator points to the smashed windscreen of a damaged car at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin November 12, 2019. Graffiti on the car reads, 'Murdering students.' — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 12 — Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at a university campus today, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of anti-government demonstrations.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub for a second day, with long traffic jams building in the morning rush hour.

Riot police were deployed at metro stations across the territory and large queues were forming at railway platforms as commuters struggled to get to work. Rail operator MTR Corp urged people to use other forms of transport.

“It is very inconvenient for me because I have a few meetings to go to in Central,” said a 38-year-old man who gave his name as Rodney and who works as a legal consultant for an international firm.

“"Hopefully my partners will understand that my city is going through a tough period,” he said, adding that he blames Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for the protests.

There were chaotic scenes as passengers streamed out of at least one train that was forced to stop when barricades blocked the rail line.

Universities and schools cancelled classes, with students, teachers and parents on edge a day after police fired tear gas and students hurled petrol bombs on some campuses.

Lam said protesters who tried to paralyse the city were being extremely selfish and hoped that universities and schools would urge students not to take part in the demonstrations.

More than 260 people were arrested yesterday, police said, bringing the total number to more than 3,000 since the protests escalated in June.

The metro station at Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, where a 21-year-old protester was shot at close range yesterday, was among those closed.

A water cannon truck was stationed outside government headquarters, where the city's Executive Council was due to hold its weekly meeting.

'Enemy of the people'

Lam said yesterday the violence in the former British colony had exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators were now the people's enemy.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries, including Britain and the United States, for stirring up trouble.

The city was bracing for further disruptions a day after many workers were sent home early and shops and restaurants shut by the evening as the violence escalated.

An editorial in the state-backed China Daily newspaper condemned the violence yesterday and took aim at the “leniency of Hong Kong judges.”

“Allowing (protesters) to apply for bail on easy terms and handing down extraordinarily light sentences has also served to encourage inhuman terrorist acts,” it said. — Reuters