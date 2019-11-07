Philippines’ Duterte wants to ban single-use plastics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines July 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Nov 7 — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wants to ban single-use plastics in the country, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting his spokesman as saying today.

Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte floated the idea during a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace on Wednesday night.

Panelo said the issue of plastic pollution was raised after Vernice Victorio, president and chief executive officer of the Natural Resources Development Corp, shared with the cabinet on Wednesday night the priority programmes for environment and climate change resiliency.

The state corporation is attached to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“During her presentation, the president floated the idea to ban the use of plastics, which according to him would require legislative action,” Panelo said.

Several bills seeking a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics are pending in the Philippine Congress in an effort to counter pollution from discarded items that end up in waterways and fields. — Bernama