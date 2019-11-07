French police clear migrant camp in Paris

French police officers stand as undocumented migrants demonstrate to ask for the regularisation of their situation near the Pantheon in Paris, July 12, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 7 — French police started clearing a migrant tent camp in northern Paris today, a day after the government announced a tightening of French immigration policy.

Buses took away hundreds of people in the Porte de la Chapelle area, where illegal refugees live in tents under and around the flyovers of the Paris Peripherique ring road and the ramps to the A1 highway.

“I will no longer tolerate these installations by the roadside here or anywhere else on public spaces in Paris,” Paris police prefect Didier Lallement told reporters at the scene.

Since the closure of a huge migrant camp in Calais in 2016, more and more refugees have moved to Paris, which has repeatedly broken up tent camps only to see them pop up again in different areas a few months later.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the closure of migrant camps, quotas for migrant workers and limits on access to non-urgent healthcare for newly arrived asylum seekers as part of a drive to show that the government is heeding voters’ concerns about immigration. — Reuters