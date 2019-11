File picture shows Cambodia's opposition leader Sam Rainsy posing for a portrait on May 9, 2013 during a visit to Washington, DC. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 7 — Cambodia’s self-exiled opposition founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country, said he had been prevented today from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok, a Reuters witness said.

Rainsy told Reuters Thai Airways had been requested to refuse his boarding and that he would not be deterred from trying again. — Reuters