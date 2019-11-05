China to establish ‘robust’ national security mechanism for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam shake hands during their meeting in Shanghai November 4, 2019. — China Central Television (CCTV) handout via AFP

BEIJING, Nov 5 — China will establish a “robust” legal system and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, the ruling Communist Party said today, following a meeting last week of its senior leadership.

China will also “perfect” the system under which the party has full jurisdictional power over Hong Kong according to the Basic Law and constitution, the party said, in a long statement carried by state news agency Xinhua.

It gave no details on how the measures will be implemented. — Reuters