Trump invites Asean leaders to special summit in US next year

US President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, November 1, 2019. Trump has invited Asean leaders to a special summit in the the US next year after skipping the Asean summit the past two years. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Nov 4 — United States President Donald Trump is inviting Asean leaders to a “special summit” in US next year after skipping Asean’s summit for the past two years.

US National Security Adviser, Robert O’ Brien read the message from Trump at the US- Asean Summit held on the sideline of the 35th Asean Summit held here.

The annual Asean-US Summit is normally attended by presidents and prime ministers however saw seven of 10 Asean countries sending their foreign ministers.

Asean’s chairman and Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha, Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith joined O’ Brien and other foreign ministers in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among leaders who met with their Asean counterparts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer an invitation to all Asean leaders to join me in the United States for a special summit, at a time of mutual convenience in the first quarter of 2020.

“It will provide an excellent opportunity for leaders to broaden and deepen cooperation.

“I hope to see you in US soon,” Trump said in the letter, read by O’ Brien.

Trump skipped last year’s Asean-US Summit in Singapore and sent vice-president Mike Pence.

This year, US sent its Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and O’Brien for the regional leaders summit which was attended by leaders from China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The Asean-US Summit emphasised the deepening of the Asean-US Strategic Partnership and reviewed cooperation in the political-security, economic, and socio-cultural dimensions such as maritime, cyber cooperation and the promotion of women’s role in business. — Bernama