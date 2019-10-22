Jimmy Carter hospitalised after another fall

Former US President Jimmy Carter sits after delivering a lecture at the House of Lords in London, Britain February 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 — Former US president Jimmy Carter has been hospitalised for treatment for a “minor pelvis fracture” after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said today.

The 95-year-old suffered the fall — his second this month — yesterday and was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center “for observation and treatment for a minor pelvic fracture,” the centre said on Twitter.

He “is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” it said.

Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, injured his head October 6 in a fall at his home but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches. — AFP