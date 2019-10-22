Japan emperor formally proclaims enthronement

Emperor Naruhito attends a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement to the world, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 22 — Japan's Emperor Naruhito today formally proclaimed his enthronement in front of royals and leaders from around the world, completing his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Dressed in a ceremonial outfit dominated by a draped outer robe in copper, Naruhito announced: “I hereby declare my enthronement at home and abroad.”

The ceremony was conducted largely in silence, with only drums and gongs sounding. Some 2,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and royalty, stood at the sound of a deep drum beat before the proclamation began.

When the ceremony was complete, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cried “Banzai!” (“long live the emperor”) three times.

Naruhito officially assumed his duties as emperor on May 1, the day after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in two centuries.

But the transition was not complete until his new role was officially proclaimed.

In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, the government postponed a royal parade until November 10, but the rest of the day's ceremonies were left unchanged. — AFP