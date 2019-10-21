Erdogan says to take next steps in Syria after meeting Putin

ISTANBUL, Oct 21 —President Tayyip Erdogan said today Turkey would take “necessary” further steps in northeastern Syria after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, the day that a five-day Washington-brokered ceasefire expires.
“We will take up this process with Mr Putin and after that we will take the necessary steps,” Erdogan told a forum in Istanbul hosted by broadcaster TRT World, without elaborating.
Erdogan is due to hold talks with Putin tomorrow in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi. — Reuters