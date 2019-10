This would be the second council meeting since Turkey began a military inclusion. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 15 — The United Nations Security Council will likely meet tomorrow to discuss latest developments in Syria, diplomats said, adding that a closed-door discussion had been requested by the body’s five European members - Britain, France, Germany, Belgium and Poland.

It will be the second council meeting since Turkey began a military incursion across its southern border with Syria, days after US troops pulled back from the area. — Reuters