France's Macron urges need to end Turkish assault in Syria in Trump phone call

Turkish soldiers stand on top of a tank in the border town of Akcakale in Sanliurfa province, Turkey October 11, 2019. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 12 ― France and the United States have agreed to remain in close contact over Turkey's escalating campaign in northern Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said, adding that he had stressed the need to try to end the offensive in a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump late yesterday.

“France and the United States, which share common concerns, will coordinate closely in the coming days,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Turkey intensified its air and artillery strikes in northeast Syria yesterday, in a campaign against Kurdish militia that has raised the prospect of a humanitarian disaster and questions about Trump's policy in the region. ― Reuters