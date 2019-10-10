Ukraine president says Trump didn’t seek to blackmail him

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

KIEV, Oct 10 — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today that US President Donald Trump did not seek to blackmail him during a phone call in July or a meeting in September.

Zelenskiy told reporters that his aim in having a phone call with Trump was to arrange a subsequent meeting and that he had asked the White House to change its rhetoric on Ukraine. “I told him: look at us, do we look like corrupt people?” Zelenskiy said.

The US House of Representatives has launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, focused on whether he used congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Trump’s main Democratic rivals as he seeks re-election in 2020. — Reuters