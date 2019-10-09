France, Britain, Germany to condemn Turkish offensive in Syria, call UN meeting

Turkey's offensive was condemned by France, Britain and Germany. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 9 — France’s European affairs minister said today that France, Britain and Germany had called for the United Nations Security Council to meet to discuss the Turkish offensive in northern Syria.

Speaking to the parliamentary foreign affairs committee Amelie de Montchalin said the three countries were also finalising a joint statement to “strongly condemn” the Turkish offensive, but said a separate EU statement had yet to be agreed because some countries had not signed up to it. — Reuters