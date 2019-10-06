Chef Mauro Colagreco heading to Dubai

Mauro Colagreco will be overseeing the restaurants at the One&Only; Royal Mirage in Dubai. — Picture courtesy of Mirazur via AFP

DUBAI, Oct 6 — Starting this November, the three-star Michelin chef of Mirazur in Menton, France will be overseeing three restaurants at the One & Only Royal Mirage luxury resort in Dubai.

The Royal Mirage is one of the most exclusive resorts in Dubai. Luxury chain One & Only has run the establishment, situated at the foot of the famous Palm Jumeirah, since 1999.

And soon the chef of the best restaurant in the world, according to the renowned 50 Best list, will be bringing his expertise to these restaurants set within 25 hectares of beautiful gardens, as Colagreco has signed up to collaborate with the high-end brand, whose exceptional settings have become a trademark for its establishments.

One & Only now has two Dubai resorts. At The Palm, three-star Michelin chef Yannick Alléno creates the menus for the restaurants Zest, 101, and his own Stay by Yannick Alleno.

Chef Mauro Colagreco will also be creating three different culinary experiences for three restaurants at the Royal Mirage. The Italian-Argentine chef will likely draw upon his multicultural heritage while creating the dishes at Beach Bar & Grill, Celebrities, and the Esplanade at the Grand Pool.

The One & Only chain has long worked with French chefs to create the culinary experiences offered in its resorts. It called upon New York's star French chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, for its Palmilla resort in Mexico.

For his part, Maura Colagreco is proving to be a leader in business as well as in the kitchen. This is far from the first time he has ventured outside of his three-star establishment.

He recently opened a pizzeria in Menton and has also created the menu at the L'Estivale restaurant at the Nice-Cote d'Azur airport.

He manages the Grand Coeur in Paris and created the BFire concept for the Barrière Group's Le Majestic in Cannes and Les Neiges in Courchevel. He even launched a hamburger chain, Carne, in Argentina. — AFP-Relaxnews