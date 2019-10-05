Malay Mail

Erdogan says Turkey plans military operation east of Euphrates in Syria

Saturday, 05 Oct 2019 04:26 PM MYT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 5, 2019. ― Reuters pic
ISTANBUL, Oct 5 ― President Tayyip Erdogan said today that Turkey will carry out a military air and ground operation east of the Euphrates in Syria, where Ankara and Washington have yet to establish a planned ‘safe zone’.

“We’ve made our preparations, we’ve made our operation plans, given the necessary instructions,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would carry out air and ground actions and these could start “as soon as today or tomorrow”.

The United States has agreed to jointly establish a safe zone on the Syrian border, but Ankara has said it is not satisfied with progress and has frequently threatened to carry out military operations there. ― Reuters

