File picture shows US President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda holding a joint news conference, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 — US President Donald Trump told reporters today he had officially allowed Polish entry into a US visa waiver program.

Trump said last month that he would grant Poland access to the State Department’s Visa Waiver Program, which grants citizens of participating countries travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa. — Reuters