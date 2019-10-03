San Francisco man accused of being agent for China held without bail

David L. Anderson, US Attorney for the Northern District of California announce that Xuehua Peng (Edward Peng) was charged with working as an agent of the Chinese government, during a news conference in San Francisco September 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 — A San Francisco tour guide charged with being an undercover agent of the Chinese government was ordered held without bail on Tuesday after a federal magistrate judge found that he presented a potential flight risk.

Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, was ordered during a detention hearing in US District Court in San Francisco to return on October 15 for further proceedings, the US attorney’s office said.

He did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The 56-year-old naturalized US citizen was arrested in the San Francisco suburb of Hayward, California, last week. He appeared in court wearing red jail garb.

A federal court indictment accused him of picking up US national security secrets from so called “dead drops” in exchange for envelopes of cash and delivering them to the Ministry of State Security in Beijing.

Peng, who works as a sight-seeing tour operator for Chinese tourists in the Bay Area, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a US$250,000 (RM1 million) fine if convicted, prosecutors said. — Reuters