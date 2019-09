Citizens take part in a mass evacuation during a simulated disaster by fictitious earthquake and tsunami on the Pacific coast in Valparaiso, Chile September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 — A shallow earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast yesterday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The quake was centred 134 km west of Talca at a depth of 6.1 miles, the USGS said.

Chile, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has a long history of deadly quakes, including an 8.8-magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast that triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns. — Reuters