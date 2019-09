Anti-government protesters stand during a rally outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 28 — Hong Kong police fired water cannon tonight at a group of hardcore protesters who hurled Molotov cocktails not far from a park where tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters were rallying peacefully.

A water cannon truck fired on dozens of masked protesters who were throwing projectiles and petrol bombs at the Central Government Offices, a building which has frequently come under attack during this summer’s huge, sometimes violent protests. — AFP