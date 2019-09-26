US House backs release of Trump whistleblower complaint 421-0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to announce a formal inquiry to investigate whether to impeach US President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington September 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 — The US House of Representatives voted 421-0 yesterday for a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to release a whistleblower complaint to Congress, despite the administration letting them view the classified document at secure locations in the US Capitol.

Two House members voted present and 10 did not vote.

The document is central to the impeachment inquiry into the Republican president announced on Tuesday by the Democratic House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, after reports that Trump had tried to put pressure on Ukraine's president to help smear a political rival.

The Senate passed a similar resolution by unanimous voice vote on Tuesday.

Republicans joined Democrats in backing the release of the document, after many lawmakers argued that Trump's associates were defying a law calling for whistleblower complaints to be sent to Congress if they are found to be credible. — Reuters