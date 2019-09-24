Malay Mail

Trump says he is in ‘very strong position’ on Iran

Published 19 minutes ago on 24 September 2019

US President Donald Trump addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York September 24, 2019. — Reuters pic
NEW YORK, Sept 24 — US President Donald Trump said today he was in a “very strong position” with Iran, which he believed wanted to do something to defuse tensions with the United States, striking a conciliatory tone ahead of his speech at the United Nations.

“I think we’re doing very well. Let’s see what happens with Iran, but we are in a very strong position on Iran and I think they’d like to do something and it would be a smart ting for them if they did,” Trump said on arrival at the United Nations. — Reuters

