HK leader says police under extreme pressure, acknowledges 'long road' ahead

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam at a news conference in Hong Kong September 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 24 — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said today the city's police force, which has been accused of beating activists and using excessive force during protests, is under extreme pressure and acknowledged it will be a “long road” towards healing rifts.

Beijing-backed Lam said it was "quite remarkable" there had not been fatalities during three months of protests and she hoped dialogue would help resolve the political crisis gripping the Asian financial centre.

Police cast doubt over allegations that officers beat a man during a protest on Saturday, while Amnesty International called on the government to investigate police use of force on demonstrators.

Police Acting Senior Superintendent Vasco Williams told reporters yesterday that footage of the alleged incident appeared to show an “officer kicking a yellow object,” not a man, in an alley.

He conceded that the incident needed to be investigated, although he ruled out police “malpractice” and said the video could have been “doctored.”

Lam said that while she supported the police to safeguard the rule of law, “that doesn’t mean that I would condone irregularities or wrong practices done by the police force.”

“I know the level of mutual trust is now relatively low in Hong Kong, but we have to make sure that we can continue to operate as a civil society," she told reporters.

Lam was speaking after Amnesty called for an investigation into police actions and urged the Hong Kong government to encourage Beijing to safeguard protesters' right to peaceful assembly.

“Ordering an independent and effective investigation into police actions would be a vital first step,” Joshua Rosenzweig, head of Amnesty's East Asia regional office, said in a report.

“Authorities need to show they are willing to protect human rights in Hong Kong, even if this means pushing back against Beijing's 'red line.'” — Reuters