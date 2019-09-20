One killed, five hurt in Washington shooting near White House

Rescue vehicles are seen following a shooting in Washington, September 19, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. —Chris G Collison via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 — One person was killed and five others wounded today in a shooting on the streets of Washington, not far from the White House, police said.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect had been taken into custody in the incident, but a law enforcement source told Reuters it was not considered an “active shooter” situation.

The source said the five wounded victims of the shooting were expected to survive their injuries.

The gunfire erupted in the Columbia Heights neighbourhood, about three kilometres from the White House today.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said there had been a “massive” police response at the intersection of 14th Street and Columbia Road. — Reuters