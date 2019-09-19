Singaporean man poses as woman on Instagram with offer of clothes and cash; victim ends up getting molested

Logos of US social network Instagram are displayed on the screen of a computer and a smartphone, in Nantes May 2, 2019. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — She was approached on Instagram by a “woman” who offered her free clothes and cash in exchange for advertising on her social media account.

But the victim did not get either the clothes or the money and ended up being molested by the “woman”, who turned out to be a man.

The police said in a press release yesterday that they arrested a 21-year-old man on September 7 — a day after a police report was filed by the victim, who is 18 years old.

The man is now assisting with police investigations and is believed to be involved in other cases of outrage of modesty.

The press release stated that after the victim took up the offer, he asked her to meet in person to obtain her body measurements before the clothes were sent to her.

Then he told the victim that the “woman” she had been chatting with online was unable to meet her. He then showed up as “her” brother and led her to a house.

While pretending to take her body measurements, the man allegedly molested the victim.

If convicted for the offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354 of the Singapore Penal Code, the man is liable to be jailed up to two years. He could also be caned and fined.

Crime prevention measures

In an advisory to the public, the police said that members of the public are advised to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

— Be wary of strangers who befriend you and make offers on social media platforms;

— Be wary of dubious modelling job offers that require you to send compromising photos of yourself or to undress for body measurements;

— Never meet online acquaintances alone in private. If there is a need to meet, have someone accompany you;

— If you are molested, report it to the police immediately when it is safe to do so. — TODAY