Employees are seen after a fire hit the Badim Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 — At least 10 people died after flames ripped through a hospital in Rio de Janeiro yesterday evening, firefighters said.

Staff wheeled patients out on beds as smoke spread through Badim Hospital in the north of the Brazilian city.

About 90 patients were transferred to different hospitals, the city’s fire service said.

The fire broke out around 6.30pm (2130 GMT) and was extinguished two hours later. — Reuters