A flag depicting the British Union Jack design and the EU design is seen outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, January 14, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 9 — Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal approval to a law that would force the government to delay Brexit if it is not able to strike a divorce deal with Brussels, the House of Lords said today.

"EUWithdrawal6Bill receives Royal Assent," the upper chamber said on Twitter, referring to the newly-passed law. — AFP