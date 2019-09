Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy had vowed to root out corruption in politics. — Reuters pic

KIEV, Sept 3 —Ukrainian lawmakers voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution today, moving to help push through a signature election promise by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to root out corruption in politics.

Previously, lawmakers could only be stripped of immunity by a parliamentary vote on each individual case. Critics have said removing lawmakers’ protection leaves them vulnerable to targeted prosecutions by those in power.— Reuters