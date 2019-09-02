Warships and aircraft ready for first US-Asean maritime drills

Screengrab from the YouTube video on the Royal Thai Navy, the co-leading partner in the Asean-US Maritime Exercise starting at Thailand's Sattahip Naval Base September 2, 2019.

BANGKOK, Sept 2 — Eight warships, four aircraft and more than a thousand personnel from the US and 10 South-east Asian countries will join maritime drills kicking off today, as part of a joint exercise extending into the flashpoint South China Sea.

The first Asean-US Maritime Exercise (AUMX) between the regional bloc and Washington lasts for five days, starting at the Sattahip Naval Base in Thailand and ending in Singapore.

The drills come at a time of stepped-up US engagement in the region and tensions between Beijing and South-east Asian nations over the South China Sea, parts of which are claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Co-led by the US and Royal Thai navies, the exercises will stretch into “international waters in South-east Asia, including the Gulf of Thailand and South China Sea” before concluding in Singapore, according to a statement from the US embassy in Bangkok.

“AUMX builds greater maritime security on the strength of Asean, the strength of our navy-to-navy bonds, and the strength of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Rear Admiral Joey Tynch, who oversees the US Navy’s security cooperation in South-east Asia.

The joint drills have come under criticism for looping in Myanmar's Navy in a rare show of inclusion despite Washington imposing sanctions on top army brass over the Rohingya crisis.

All 10 members of the Association of South-east Asian Nations will take part in the exercises which include the boarding of target vessels to simulate search and seizure.

They are unfolding as a Chinese survey ship remains in waters claimed by Vietnam, prompting the Pentagon last week to accuse Beijing of efforts to “violate the rules-based international order throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

China claims the majority of the South China Sea, often invoking its so-called nine-dash line as a supposed historic justification to the waters, which are a key global shipping route.

On a trip to Thailand last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged South-east Asian nations to push back against Chinese “coercion” in the sea. — AFP