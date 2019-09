US Vice President Mike Pence is 'pleased' Poland is nearing eligibility for a visa waiver . — Reuters pic

WARSAW, Sept 2 — US Vice President Michael Pence said today he was happy that Poland is nearing readiness for a visa waiver program.

“I am pleased to see that Poland is nearing eligibility for the visa waiver program,” Pence said during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Around 10 million Poles live in the United States, making them one of the country’s biggest ethnic minorities. — Reuters