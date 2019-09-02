Court rules Russian parents can keep children taken to opposition rally

Russia has called the unauthorised rallies 'mass disorder'. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, Sept 2 — A court today dismissed a prosecutor’s request to remove two young Russian children including a baby from their parents’ care because they took them to an opposition rally.

The prosecutor’s office had asked a court to strip Yelena and Pyotr Khomskikh of their parental rights after they took their daughters aged three and three months to an opposition protest on August 3.

But Moscow’s Nikulinsky district court threw out the case today, the father said after a closed-door hearing.

“They are not taking our kids away from us,” Pyotr Khomskikh told reporters. He however said the family had received a formal warning to make them “change our behaviour”.

The couple’s lawyer Tatyana Sustina said she would contest the warning.

“Essentially, they’ve been banned from attending rallies with their children,” she told reporters.

She said the that if they go anywhere near an opposition protest in the future they may still lose custody of their kids.

Prosecutors had asked for the couple, who have three children, to lose the two children they took to the rally.

They have also sought to strip another couple, Olga and Dmitry Prokazov, of their parental rights after they took their one-year-old boy to an opposition rally in late July.

Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court held a preliminary hearing on the case on Monday.

In recent weeks tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Moscow after authorities blocked opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s allies from running in election for the city parliament on Sunday.

Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown.

About a dozen people now face prison time for participating in what prosecutors call “mass disorder” and attacking police.

The opposition has accused the Kremlin of unleashing a campaign of “political terror” to crush the new wave of protests. — AFP