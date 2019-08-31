Pompeo denounces ex-Colombian FARC leader’s call to return to arms

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Washington stands ‘resolutely’ with Colombia's conservative President Ivan Duque. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 ― The United States yesterday denounced a former FARC rebel commander in Colombia who said he is taking up arms again, and called for extradition where appropriate.

“We strongly repudiate recent calls by some individuals to abandon the FARC's commitments under the 2016 peace accord and engage in further terrorism and violence,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

In a video posted on Thursday, Ivan Marquez, a former senior member of the rebel group dissolved under the landmark peace deal, announced a new armed movement.

Colombia's conservative President Ivan Duque vowed to hunt down Marquez.

Both Duque and US officials charge that the FARC dissidents as well as rebels from the ELN group enjoy backing from Venezuela's leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington is trying to oust.

Pompeo said that Washington stands “resolutely” with Duque.

“The United States welcomes actions that ensure those who have committed or continue to commit serious crimes since the signing of the peace accord in 2016 are held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Pompeo said.

He said that such individuals would also be “subject to extradition as appropriate.”

A fugitive rebel colleague of Marquez, Jesus Santrich, is wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges. ― AFP