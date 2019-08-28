With Democratic debate deadline looming, two polls show no bump for bottom-tier candidates

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard's chances for winning the Democratic nomination seem to have dimmed. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 — Two national opinion polls of the 21 Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination released today did not show any of the candidates at the back of the crowded pack picking up enough support to qualify for the next debate in September.

Tonight is the deadline to meet the party’s polling and fundraising thresholds for next month’s televised debate. Appearing on stage with the other candidates is crucial to keeping alive hopes for being the Democratic nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020.

The 10 candidates who have already made the cut are due to debate in Houston on Sept. 12. If at least one more candidate qualifies, a second debate will be held on Sept. 13.

Polls released today by Quinnipiac University and USA Today/Suffolk University showed no significant gains made by any of the candidates still seeking the needed support.

To qualify for the September debate, candidates must have received donations from a minimum of 130,000 donors, with at least 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states, and earned at least 2 per cent support in a minimum of four qualifying polls.

Environmental activist and billionaire Tom Steyer, US Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York all have at least one qualifying poll but need more ahead of the deadline. None of the three crossed the 2 per cent threshold in either of the two polls released today.

In the Quinnipiac poll, former Vice President Joe Biden was in the lead with 32 per cent support from Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. Progressive US Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont were in second and third, with 19 per cent support and 15 per centsupport respectively. US Senator Kamala Harris of California, with 7 per cent support, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, with 5 per cent, rounded out the top five.

Biden also led in the USA Today/Suffolk poll with 32% support, up slightly from a previous poll taken in June. Warren was at 14 per cent and Sanders at 12 per cent.

Some of the lower-polling candidates have complained about the process the Democratic National Committee (DNC) used to determine which candidates make it onto the debate stage.

The campaign of author Marianne Williamson, who qualified for the first two debates by receiving contributions from 65,000 donors and reaching 1 per cent in three sanctioned polls, complained in an email to supporters early Wednesday that she had hit 2 per cent in four polls but just one was considered an “official” poll by the DNC.

“If the DNC had followed the process they announced in February and kept to the promised 17 qualifying polls, the lineup of the upcoming third debate might be very different,” Williamson spokeswoman Patricia Ewing said in a statement.

Gabbard has likewise complained that she has hit 2 per cent support in dozens of polls but just two accepted by the DNC. Montana Governor Steve Bullock, who also has not qualified for the September debate, has said the DNC created a qualifying process akin to the “Hunger Games.”

The DNC announced the two-prong criteria for debate qualification earlier this year to contend with a Democratic field that has at times swelled to as large as 24 candidates. DNC Chairman Tom Perez has defended setting stepped-up qualifying criteria for the third and subsequent debates, saying candidates need to show they are making progress. — Reuters