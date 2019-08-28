Trump says hard to target Britain’s Johnson with no-confidence vote

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 'what the UK has been looking for', said Trump. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 — US President Donald Trump said today that it would be difficult for the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party to bring a no-confidence vote against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying, “Boris is exactly what the UK has been looking for.”

Earlier today, Johnson sparked an uproar when he moved to effectively shut parliament for around a month before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union, cutting the institution’s ability to derail Brexit. — Reuters