Taliban kill 14 pro-government militia in Afghanistan, say officials

Taliban stand as Afghan security forces ride on an army vehicle during celebration ceasefire in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan June 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

KABUL, Aug 28 — Taliban militants killed at least 14 members of a pro-government militia in Afghanistan today, said officials, as Taliban and US officials near a deal aimed at ending the 18-year war.

Government officials said 14 members of the militia were killed and several civilians were wounded during clashes in the western province of Herat.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for Heart police, said the 14 men were killed in Rubat-e-Sangi district of Herat after a large number of Taliban fighters stormed security checkpoints in the Chahardara area.

“At least nine others are wounded in the clashes and the Taliban militants were pushed back after Afghan forces reinforced the area,” said Walizada.

Taliban officials were not immediately available for a comment.

US and Taliban officials are said to be nearing an agreement, after months of negotiations, under which the United States would start to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban pledges not to allow the country to harbor other Islamic extremist groups. — Reuters