Trump says India’s Modi feels he has ‘it under control’ in Kashmir

US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, August 26, 2019. — Reuters pic

BIARRITZ, Aug 26 — US President Donald Trump said today he had no need to help mediate between Pakistan and India over tensions in disputed Kashmir because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels he has it “under control.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he was ready to step in, but at a meeting with Modi at the G7 in France, Trump said “the prime minister really feels he has it under control.”

Tensions soared in the flashpoint region after Modi’s Hindu nationalist government scrapped the autonomy of Indian-controlled Kashmir on August 5, angering Pakistan.

Trump said he and Modi spoke about Kashmir “at great length” yesterday.

Last Tuesday, after phone calls with both Modi and the Pakistani premier, Trump offered to mediate in what he called an “explosive” situation in Kashmir.

“Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn’t say they get along so great,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I will do the best I can to mediate,” he added. — AFP