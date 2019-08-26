Five Turkish generals handed in resignations, reports Cumhuriyet paper

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaking during a rally in Istanbul March 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 — Five generals from the Turkish army have handed in resignations in the wake of a military council meeting earlier this month, opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet said yesterday.

The Supreme Military Council (YAS), chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, convened to discuss promotions, dismissals and placements of the high-ranking military personnel on Aug 1.

The resignations by one major general and four brigadier generals were submitted as a reaction to council decisions which were described by retired military officers as an attempt to make the Turkish army smaller, the unsourced Cumhuriyet report said.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey's defence ministry.

Two of the generals were known to be the army officers responsible for Syria's Idlib region where Turkey has a military presence, Cumhuriyet said. — Reuters