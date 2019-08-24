Psychologist approved Jeffrey’s Epstein’s removal from suicide watch

A medical examiner vehicle is seen Metropolitan Correctional Center jail where financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, August 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 — A psychologist at the federal detention centre in New York City where financier Jeffrey Epstein was being held while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges approved his removal from suicide watch before he killed himself, the US Justice Department said today.

The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to the Democratic chairman and ranking Republican member of the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives. The letter was sent by the department to Reuters today.

Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his cell, and an autopsy report concluded that he hanged himself. — Reuters