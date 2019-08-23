Danish PM had ‘constructive conversation’ with Trump

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addresses the media regarding US President Donald Trump’s cancellation of his visit to Denmark, in Copenhagen, Denmark, August 21, 2019. — Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 — Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen had a “constructive conversation” with US President Donald Trump yesterday, discussing cooperation on security policy, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

“The leaders among other things discussed the need for further development of the cooperation and the management of common security policy challenges,” it said today.

Trump shocked Danes on Wednesday by cancelling a Copenhagen visit after Frederiksen rebuffed his offer to buy Greenland. He called her dismissal of the idea “nasty”.

Frederiksen has said she believed relations with the United States, a Nato ally, would not be affected by the flap.

The Danish prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment. — Reuters