Report: Trump administration expected to announce plan to detain migrant children longer

A decades-old legal settlement called the Flores agreement establishes how long migrant children can be detained and the conditions of their detention, generally 20 days or less. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 — The Trump administration is expected to announce new rules that would allow the government to detain families with children crossing the US border longer, according to ABC News, citing two government officials it said were familiar with the plan.

The announcement may come as soon as today, ABC said.

A decades-old legal settlement called the Flores agreement establishes how long migrant children can be detained and the conditions of their detention, generally 20 days or less.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unveiled a rule that some experts say could cut legal immigration in half by denying visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people for being too poor. — Reuters