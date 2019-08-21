Nine hurt in Thai bomb blasts

YALA, Aug 21 — Nine people including three children were injured due to bomb explosions in four districts in the Yala province, southern Thailand yesterday.

Yala Police Chief Pol. Gen. Krissada Kaewjandi said the first blast was believed to have occurred at about 7.10pm (local time) yesterday in Kg Jakbenae, in Yaha District where five bombs were exploded causing injuries to three civilians including two women after five electric poles collapsed.

In addition, two other bombs exploded near the Kg Nibong Mosque in Mueang Yala District causing two electric poles to collapse.

However, no injuries and fatalities were reported in the 7.20pm incident (local time), he said.

“In the district of Than To, two bombs were detonated. The first bomb exploded at a local bank’s ATM machine and left a civilian injured.

“The bomb exploded in a convenience store and caused injuries to five people including three girls,” he said when contacted.

In the Benang Setar District, Krissada said a bomb was detonated at the Benang Setar Rubber Board Branch Office but no injuries and fatalities were reported.

“The suspect also set fire to a telephone pole and a tire at Yala-Betong Road in Kg Bannang Kuwae,” he said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the incident. — Bernama