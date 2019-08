Saudi women have long been restricted in their movement. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Aug 20 — Saudi Arabia has begun implementing previously announced changes that allow adult women to travel without permission and to exercise more control over family matters, state news agency SPA reported today.

“The passports and civil status departments and their branches in all regions of the kingdom have started to implement the amendments stipulated in the royal decree,” the report said, citing an interior ministry source. — Reuters