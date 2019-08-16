Singapore man who shared photos of himself sniffing female undergarments arrested

The offending Instagram posts have since been taken down. — TODAY Online

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — A 34-year-old man who posted photos on social media of himself sniffing female undergarments and performing “lewd acts” along the common corridor of a HDB block in Chua Chu Kang has been arrested.

Multiple police reports were lodged yesterday regarding three Instagram posts made by the man, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement today.

His posts showed a photograph of a pair of black shorts, a photograph of a pink female undergarment, and a photograph of himself in Tampines with a pink female undergarment in his shirt pocket.

The incident also was brought to the attention of Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng on Twitter.

Baey replied, saying: “Yes we are aware and have made a police report.”

After police investigations, the man was arrested at around 4.30am today.

The offending Instagram posts have since been taken down.

The man will be charged in court with public nuisance under Section 290 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 tomorrow. He faces a fine of up to S$1,000 if convicted. — TODAY Online